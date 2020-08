CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District reported 40 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday.

Officials said there is a total of 2,133 COVID-19 cases in Champaign County, including 20 deaths. Of those total cases, 1,737 patients have recovered. There are currently two residents with the virus that are hospitalized.

As of Thursday, there have been 194,194 total COVID-19 tests performed in Champaign County.