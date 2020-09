CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign County is holding at 524 active cases of coronavirus — says the latest data posted online by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD).

On Tuesday, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose by 32 to 2,906. Of those, 2,362 have recovered, three were hospitalized and 20 have died.

Zip code 61820 has the highest number of active cases in the county: 390.

Champaign County has also passed 300,000 total tests performed.