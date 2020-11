CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — There are 1,174 active cases of coronavirus in Champaign County, according to the latest data published online by county health officials.

The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) reported Thursday five new deaths connected to COVID-19, as well as 130 new cases.

A total of 10,481 cases have been reported in the county by CUPHD, with 19 hospitalized and 9,250 already recovered.

Fifty-seven people from Champaign County who were COVID-positive have died.