CUPHD reports 115 new COVID-19 cases

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is tracking 1,191 active cases of coronavirus.

The latest data posted online by CUPHD shows 115 cases were newly confirmed Friday.

A total of 10,596 cases have been confirmed since the start of the pandemic. Of those, 9,348 have recovered, 19 are hospitalized, and 57 have died.

As of Monday, Region 6 (excluding U. of I. saliva tests) had a one-week positivity rate of 12.7%. Champaign County (also excluding saliva tests) had a one-week positivity rate of 8.6% on Monday.

CUPHD says 1,064,096 tests have been conducted in the county.