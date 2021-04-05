CUPHD: Champaign County residents 16+ can now get vaccinated for COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) has announced all people 16 and older are now eligible to get vaccinated at one of their community-based clinics.

A press release says CUPHD has partnered Carle Health, OSF HealthCare, Christie Clinic, Promise Healthcare, and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for the clinics.

It also says that vaccine ability will vary at each clinic site, depending on the manufacturer’s approve. CUPHD adds that Pfizer is available to people 16 and older — the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines are only available to people 18 and older.

“COVID-19 vaccination appointments are still limited and will remain in high demand until more supply becomes available,” says the CUPHD press release.

Vaccination clinics for the week of April 5, 2021 will be available by appointment only at the following locations:

OSF HealthCare hosting at the Rantoul Youth Center, 1306 Country Club Lane, Rantoul. This site will only be accepting those fitting the criteria who are 18+ years of age.

To register:

Online at this link.

Phone appointments: 217-892-6844.

Email address for questions and assistance: vaccinations@myrantoul.com.

If you do not feel well the day of your appointment, please call to reschedule.

Christie Clinic hosting at Meadowbrook Community Church, 1902 S. Duncan Road, Champaign. This site will only be accepting those fitting the criteria who are 18+ years of age.

To register:

Online at this link:

Stay up to date on community-based COVID-19 vaccination clinics by downloading the Christie Clinic app and opting in to notifications.

To expedite your appointment, please complete the form included in your confirmation email.

If you do not feel well the day of your appointment, please follow cancellation/rescheduling instructions in the confirmation email.

Promise Healthcare, 819 Bloomington Road, Champaign.

To register:

Call the COVID Care line at 217-403-5402.

Individuals will need to register as a patient.

Kohl’s Plaza:

Those interested in receiving their vaccination at Kohl’s Plaza in Champaign should request to be notified of available appointments online at this link.

Pharmacies:

Visit www.walgreens.com for available COVID-19 vaccination appointments at local Walgreens stores.

Additional notes from CUPHD:

In most cases, CUPHD says you will get your second dose where you received your first. You should follow instructions on scheduling your second dose from the site.

Appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis. There will not be a waitlist; however, additional appointments will be available next week based on vaccine availability.

You cannot receive the COVID vaccine if you have received any other vaccinations within 14 days prior to your appointment. You may be asked to show an ID for verification of employment.

Patients will need to wear a face covering, practice social distancing, and plan to allow at least 15 minutes for observation after the vaccination. Please limit the number of people in your party that are not receiving the vaccine and you should wear clothing to allow easy access to the upper part of the arm for the shot.

The vaccine itself is free but providers may seek appropriate reimbursement from the recipient’s plan or program (e.g., private health insurance, Medicare, Medicaid) for a vaccine administration fee. You will not be turned away if you do not have insurance or charged the balance of the bill for the vaccine. If you have questions about your specific coverage, please call the number on the back of your insurance card.

The Illinois Department of Public Health has compiled a comprehensive list of frequently asked questions about the COVID-19 vaccination. Information can be found at this link: http://dph.illinois.gov/covid19/vaccine-faq.

Additional information on COVID-19 vaccinations can be found at the following link: https://www.c-uphd.org/covid-vaccinations.html.