CUPHD asks for all essential workers to get tested for COVID-19

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department is asking all essential workers to be tested for COVID-19.

With a growing number of COVID-19 cases in the county, including outbreaks at area workplaces, the CUPHD is finding ways for people to protect themselves. Health Administrator Julie Pryde said one of the best ways to do that is to expand testing guidelines. “Where ever you’re working, you’re eligible to test, even if you don’t have symptoms,” she said. “Whether you’re working in a grocery store or whether you’re a newscaster or whether you’re anyone, you can go through and get testing.” Pryde said the county now has more testing materials available than when COVID-19 was first reported in this county, but there is still a national shortage continuing and they know businesses would like to be able to test more often.

That is why, on top of asking employees to test, they are also asking worksites to do things like: wiping equipment down often; distancing employees; and requiring PPE.

Pryde said they are monitoring “several” workplaces in Champaign County with outbreaks. That is anywhere with two or more cases.

Employees who want to be tested in Champaign County need to call 217-239-7877. You will get a code and you can go through testing.