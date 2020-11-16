CUPHD: 772 active COVID-19 cases in county

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image provided by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases – Rocky Mountain Laboratories shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which causes COVID-19, isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells cultured in a lab. On Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, the top U.S. public health agency said that coronavirus can spread greater distances through the air than 6 feet, particularly in poorly ventilated and enclosed spaces. But agency officials continued to say such spread is uncommon, and current social distancing guidelines still make sense. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) reported 67 additional cases of coronavirus on Monday morning.

The latest data posted online by CUPHD shows there are 772 active COVID-19 cases under isolation in Champaign County. It also says 12 people are hospitalized with the virus, and 39 have died.

Of the 8,184 confirmed cases, 7,373 have recovered. There are also 1,348 close contacts of confirmed cases that are quarantined.

Of the 12,393 close contacts recorded by CUPHD, a total of 1,244 were confirmed to have gotten the virus.

On Thursday, CUPHD recommended implementing additional mitigation measures in response to the rising case numbers. A total of eight deaths were also reported Thursday in the county.

“This level of transmission is NOT sustainable,” said CUPHD Administrator Julie Pryde on Thursday. “It is very, very dangerous for individuals, but also for our healthcare system.”