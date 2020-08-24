CUPHD: 68 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The total coronavirus caseload for Champaign County increased to 1,975 on Monday, according to the latest data provided online by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department (CUPHD).
Sixty-eight new cases have been confirmed since Sunday, and three people remain hospitalized in the county with COVID-19. Of the 1,975 reported cases, 236 were listed as active. Twenty-four cases have reportedly recovered since Sunday, with the total count of recoveries holding at 1,719.
Zipcode region 61820, which covers downtown Champaign and half of the University of Illinois campus, on Sunday held the highest number of active cases, at 436. It’s also the most tested region, at 48,958 results reported as of Sunday.
A total of 168,231 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the county — that number increased by 6,675 since Sunday.
Twenty people who were COVID-positive have died in Champaign County.