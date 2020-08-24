CUPHD: 68 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The total coronavirus caseload for Champaign County increased to 1,975 on Monday, according to the latest data provided online by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health Department (CUPHD).

Sixty-eight new cases have been confirmed since Sunday, and three people remain hospitalized in the county with COVID-19. Of the 1,975 reported cases, 236 were listed as active. Twenty-four cases have reportedly recovered since Sunday, with the total count of recoveries holding at 1,719.



Data listed online by the CUPHD. Graphics are updated weekly by the department on Sundays.

Zipcode region 61820, which covers downtown Champaign and half of the University of Illinois campus, on Sunday held the highest number of active cases, at 436. It’s also the most tested region, at 48,958 results reported as of Sunday.

A total of 168,231 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the county — that number increased by 6,675 since Sunday.

Twenty people who were COVID-positive have died in Champaign County.