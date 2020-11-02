CUPHD: 538 active COVID-19 cases in county

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill.(WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) is tracking 6,588 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Data published online by CUPHD says 6,022 of those cases have recovered — leaving 538 cases as active.

Seven people from Champaign County are hospitalized with the virus, and 28 have died.

As of Saturday, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign has conducted a total of 693,380 saliva tests for COVID-19.

For the week of Oct. 25 – Oct. 31, the U. of I. had a 0.41% case positivity rate. In that same week, a total of 242 positive unique cases were recorded by the school.

