CUPHD: 42 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — About half of all new coronavirus cases reported Sunday in Champaign County were located either on or near the University of Illinois campus.

In zipcode 61820 — which covers parts of the U. of I. campus and downtown Champaign — 24 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed, according to the latest update posted Sunday to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District’s (CUPHD) website.

A total of 1,029 positive cases have been recorded in zipcode 61820 — of which 635 were listed as ‘active’.

As of Sunday, the health district was tracking 888 active cases in Champaign County. Forty-two new cases were confirmed in the county by CUPHD, in addition to four recoveries. Three cases were hospitalized.

Of the 2,806 confirmed cases in Champaign County, 1,898 have recovered.

Since Saturday, 9,246 new COVID-tests were reported, for a total of 286,906.