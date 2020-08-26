CUPHD: 32 new COVID-19 cases reported

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A total of 2,093 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Champaign County, according to the latest update posted to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) website.

On Wednesday, the total caseload increased by 32, with two persons listed as hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 2,093 confirmed cases, 343 were listed as active.

A total of 183,550 tests have been performed — that number increased by 9,484 since Tuesday.

With the return of classes at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) for the start of the fall semester, also begins rapid COVID-testing for their thousands of students. The new testing method, which screens saliva samples, received emergency authorization Aug. 19 from the Food and Drug Administration.

Julie Pryde, CUPHD Public Health Administrator, said Wednesday UIUC cases were included in their county data, by zip code.

“The UIUC will have more positive cases as they count every one, even repeat positives,” she said. “Positive cases are not counted more than once in the official case totals (CUPHD, IDPH, CDC).

(The Illinois Department of Public Health) will often post cases first, as they get the lab report. CUPHD will post a case after our investigation. IDPH & CUPHD numbers may have brief discrepancies until CUPHD reports our cases.”