CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District is tracking over 10,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Data posted Sunday to CUPHD’s website shows 194 COVID-19 cases are newly confirmed — as well as an additional death connected to the virus.

A total of 46 people from Champaign County have died with COVID-19. Of 10,044 confirmed cases, 1,324 are active, 12 are hospitalized, and 8,674 have recovered.