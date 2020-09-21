CUPHD: 18 new COVID-19 cases reported

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The number of active coronavirus cases in Champaign County is holding at 347.

COVID-19 case data published online by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District shows another 18 cases were confirmed Monday, along with 53 recoveries. Four of the cases are hospitalized — that number decreased by four since Sunday.

A total of 4,299 cases have been recorded by CUPHD, and 439,392 specimens have been tested. The district has also reported 3,932 recoveries since the start of the pandemic.

Zipcode 61820 continues to hold the highest number of active cases, at 175. A total of 1,996 cases have been recorded there.

As of Saturday, the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign (UIUC) has performed a total of 348,436 COVID-tests. On Friday, UIUC reported 27 positive results, in addition to 13 on Saturday.

The seven-day positivity rate of UIUC tests was 0.31% on Saturday.