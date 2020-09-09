CUPHD: 158 new COVID-19 cases confirmed

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, ILL. (WCIA) — Over 3,000 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Champaign County, says the latest data posted online by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.

The case count rose by 158 on Wednesday, raising the total number of reported COVID-19 cases to 3,064. Of those, 630 were active, three were hospitalized, and 2,414 have recovered.

CUPHD has recorded 325,375 tests performed on county residents.

Zipcode 61820, which has the highest number of confirmed cases, saw 73 new cases Wednesday — raising their active case count to 463.

Aggregated data hosted by the health district has been updated by the district, for cases reported through Sunday.

Captured from the CUPHD website.