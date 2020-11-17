CUPHD: 1,509 active COVID-19 cases in county

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) reported 930 new cases of coronavirus Tuesday morning.

Data posted online by CUPHD shows ten people from Champaign County are hospitalized with the virus. An additional case has died since Monday — raising the total number of COVID-deaths to 40.

In a Facebook post Tuesday morning, CUPHD noted there were 1,509 active cases.

“This is uncontrolled transmission,” the post continued. “COVID is PREVENTABLE! Please do YOUR PART to stop this spread.

“You know what to do. PLEASE DO IT!”

Of the total reported 9,114 confirmed cases, 7,565 have recovered.

“We all have to work together! Let’s all get through this winter so everyone can be here to celebrate when this pandemic ends,” says CUPHD. “It will end!”