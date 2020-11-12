CUPHD: County seeing 100-150 positive COVID-19 cases per day

A Nevada man was hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19 a second time.

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District (CUPHD) is tracking over 7,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Data published online by CUPHD says there are 551 active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County.

CUPHD Administrator Julie Pryde says, “We are consistently getting 100-150 COVID positives per day.

“We are having widespread community transmission mostly coming from people meeting together with friends/family and in their households and those who continue to go bars and restaurants. There have also been weddings and parties that have contributed to the spread.”

Pryde says that this level of transmission is leading to a “huge spike in hospitalizations, as you can see by the data, deaths.”

“This level of transmission is NOT sustainable,” she says, “It is very, very dangerous for individuals, but also for our healthcare system.”

Seven people from the county are hospitalized with the virus, and 37 have died.

Of the 7,558 total positive cases, 6,970 have recovered.

Over 1,300 close contacts of positive cases are actively quarantined.

More than 913,000 tests have been performed.

As of Sunday, the county had a test positivity rate of 8.4% (excluding U. of I saliva tests).

For further information on COVID-19 cases in Champaign County. For data on U. of I. saliva testing.