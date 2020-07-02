Critical care nurse returns from New York deployment

DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — HSHS St. Mary’s officials said one of their critical care nurses was recently deployed to the New York region to help with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jonathan Medler, who is also a house supervisor for HSHS St. Mary’s in addition to being a critical care nurse, was deployed with 19 other Air Force Reservists. “You can’t know when you will get the call to be mobilized or ever be prepared for the length of time you will go without seeing your loved ones,” said Medler. “You can’t prepare for the mental strain of 70-plus hour work weeks, or for the next patient being sent up to the unit because they are all different. You can only prepare by knowing your job and being a team.”

Officials said Medler returned home after serving for more than a month He said he came back with a better understanding of what communities are going through during the pandemic. “Back home most people will never understand what the people of this region have endured. COVID-19 is serious.” HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital’s CEO, Mike Hicks, said he is proud to have Medler back and proud of the work he has done.