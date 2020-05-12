Crisis nurseries distribute diapers, formula and cleaning supplies

EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WCIA) — The Crisis Nursery of Effingham County has distributed more than 1,400 diapers to families in need since the stay-at-home order began.

Likewise, Urbana’s Crisis Nursery has distributed more than 1,000 diapers as well.

Effingham’s executive director, Meghan Rewers, says the generosity of the community has been wonderful, but the need for supplies is ongoing.

“We’ve seen a huge spike, whether families can’t find things at a store, or we’ve had a lot of families that have had complications applying for unemployment or waiting on tax returns and things that are being delayed,” Rewers says. “They just don’t have the resources to purchase things.”

Crisis nurseries are still open with limited in-person services. Their hotlines remain open 24/7.

Crisis Nursery of Effingham County

24/7 Crisis Line: 217 342-3000

Urbana Crisis Nursery

24/7 Crisis Line: 217-337-2730

Mini O’Beirne Crisis Nursery

24/7 Crisis Line: 217-525-6800