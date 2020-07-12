Cracker Barrel closes after staff member tests postive for COVID-19

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Springfield’s Cracker Barrel closed its doors Sunday after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.

A press release Sunday from Cracker Barrel Media Relations stated a worker at their 5975 S. Sixth Street Road location recently tested positive and was self-isolating at home, per public health guidance.

“We have taken immediate steps to notify any employees who may have been in contact with this individual,” the release said, adding they have temporarily closed the store based on communication with the Sangamon County Department of Public Health. It has also taken proactive steps by cleaning and sanitizing the store.

“We want to assure the community that keeping Cracker Barrel employees and guests safe is our highest priority, and we will continue to take all steps available to deliver a safe dining and shopping experience. We are closely monitoring the situation and will reopen the store when appropriate.”