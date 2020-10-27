COVID-19 cases reported at Arbor Rose Memory Care

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) — WCIA has confirmed a COVID-19 outbreak at a Monticello senior center that cares for dementia patients.

A representative of Arbor Rose Adult Day Care & Memory Care says they have “multiple” positive cases of coronavirus at their Monticello location — but they declined to say how many there were.

All families have been notified and the representative says they are keeping in close contact with them.

The facility says their healthcare workers are continuing to work in the building during the pandemic and are doing their best to keep it sanitized, per county and state health department guidelines.

The Piatt County Health Department is working with the care center and has been providing it personal protective equipment.

Staff members are closely monitoring symptoms. The representative said their families understand it is a pandemic and that the care facility is taking the situation seriously.

Arbor Rose has also submitted a plan of action to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH).

IDPH maintains a webpage on COVID-19 outbreaks at long-term care facilities. The webpage is updated on Fridays.

IDPH says that information is “provisional, subject to change, and updated weekly. Facilities report data to their local health departments, which in-turn report IDPH, so lag time and discrepancies are to be expected.”

WCIA will provide additional updates to this story when possible.