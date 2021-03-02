COVID-19 cases at nursing homes drop by 82%, signaling vaccines are protecting seniors

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCIA) — A national organization that represents thousands of nursing homes in the U.S. says early reports are indicating COVID-19 vaccinations are helping slow the virus’ spread at long term care facilities.

A report released Tuesday by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living (AHCA/NCAL) says nursing homes are seeing the lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) started tracking back in May 2020.

A press release from AHCA and NCAL suggests that vaccination efforts are working — and helped dropped new COVID-19 cases among nursing home residents.

The release says weekly cases at nursing homes peaked at 30,000 in December 2020. Since then, the 82% drop in cases at facilities was joined by a 46% drop in cases among the general population, says the report.

The AHCA and NCAL says the data shows vaccines are protecting elderly populations in nursing homes.

“We still have a long road ahead, but these numbers are incredibly encouraging and a major morale booster for frontline caregivers who have been working tirelessly every day for a year to protect our residents,” said Mark Parkinson, president and CEO of AHCA/NCAL. “This new data showcases just how important it is for nursing homes residents and staff, as well as the general public, to get the vaccine because it is clearly working.”

The report also says cases dropped to the lowest level since CMS started tracking weekly COVID cases in nursing homes last May.

Additionally, COVID-related deaths in nursing homes went down 63% since December 2020.

“Though this report brings hope, we cannot let our guard down. We must continue to encourage folks to get vaccinated, especially caregivers and staff,” says Parkinson. “Public health officials must also continue to ensure that long term care residents and staff remain the highest priority for accessing the vaccine, as the on-site clinics with CVS, Walgreens and other pharmacy partners are coming to a close.

“Most importantly, we call on the Administration to review its current guidance to nursing homes on restricting visitors and group activities,” concluded Parkinson. “With millions of residents and caregivers now fully protected thanks to the vaccines, residents must be able to safely reengage in meaningful activities and be reunited with their loved ones.”