Courthouse continues limited operations

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign County Courthouse will continue to run on limited operations through April 30.
Circuit Court Judge Thomas Difanis has extended the Champaign County order in accordance with the Sixth Judicial Circuit administrative order.
The courthouse will stay closed for regular business until May 1. Mandatory hearing and court proceedings will take place via video when possible. All other proceedings will be continued generally. There is no need to file motions to continue. Felony pretrial hearings have been continued to the next pretrial date when the courthouse reopens. Notice for new dates will be mailed.