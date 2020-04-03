Courthouse continues limited operations

ILLINOIS (WCIA) -- Two groups with Hospital Sisters Health System are working together to bring some blessings to patients in home and hospice care.

Team members from HSHS Home Care & Hospice Southern Illinois and HSHS Home Care Central Illinois partnered to create "Baskets of Blessings" for patients. In a release, officials said more than 1,000 baskets will be delivered. Those baskets are filled with games, treats, fresh fruit and essentials like soap, toothbrushes and hygiene items. Many of the items came from a partnership with several area shops.