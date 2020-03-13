Couple given green light to leave cruise

OAKLAND, Calif. (WCIA) — A Central Illinois couple aboard the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship says they have been allowed to disembark.

Barb and Jordan May were among the last group of passengers to leave the cruise ship.

More than 20 passengers and crew members tested positive for the coronavirus. The ship was supposed to disembark last week, but instead spent several days waiting off the coastline. Once it reached port Monday, health officials began evacuating waves of passengers, giving them medical examinations and assigning them to quarantine sites at military bases across the country.

Barb says crew members told them as much as they could throughout their wait, but had limited information from the CDC. She says some days were stressful.

“Right now, everything is unknown,” Barb says. “So, if you think about it too long, it’ll drive you crazy. I’m just trying to stay in the moment.”

She says she and her husband have shown no signs of the virus so far. The Bloomington couple arrived at an air force base in Georgia, where they will be quarantined for two weeks. They arrived at the base around 5:30 in the morning, along with other cruise ship passengers from the Midwest.