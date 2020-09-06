County’s COVID-19 caseload tops 2,000

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Over Saturday and Sunday, 68 positive coronavirus cases were reported in Sangamon County — pushing their total case count above 2,000.

A press release from the Sangamon County Department of Public Health (SCDPH) said it has recorded 2,018 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 21 were hospitalized, 453 were isolated at home, and 1,504 have recovered.

Forty people have died in the county after testing positive; 1,504 have recovered.

The county’s caseload exceeded 1,000 by Aug 2.

The release added four cases previously reported by SCDPH were taken out of its totals — they have been transferred outside of the county.

