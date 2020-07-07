County’s case count climbs to 78

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A grade-schooler was one of two new COVID-19 cases confirmed Tuesday, Vermilion County health officials reported.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Tuesday a resident in their 30s and a grade school-aged child have tested positive for the virus.

He also said they have a total of 6,983 negative cases.

Fifty of the cases have been released from isolation, and 24 were isolated at home. Two were hospitalized.

Two men, both in their 70s, have died in Vermilion County after testing positive for COVID-19.