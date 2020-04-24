County sees youngest COVID-19 case

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County have reported their 12th and 13th cases of COVID-19.

Among them is the county’s youngest case yet.

“Both Vermilion County residents, not apparently connected,” said Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole on Friday. “A resident in their 30s, and a pre-schooler, neither of whom are currently hospitalized.”

These two new cases are the second and third that have been reported in Vermilion County this week. On Monday, Toole reported a teenage resident of their county had tested positive for the virus in Chicago.

The Vermilion County Health Department previously reported the following ten COVID-19 cases.

Three residents in their 70s

One resident in their 50s.

Four residents in their 30s.

Two residents in their 20s.

On Friday, Toole said eight of the cases had been released from isolation after testing positive. Two persons who were hospitalized at the time of their COVID-19 diagnosis have since been released.

