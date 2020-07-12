County sees nine new COVID-19 cases

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Coles County announced Sunday they have reached a total of 201 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The Coles County Health Department (CCHD) said in a press release Sunday they have confirmed nine new cases of the virus. The release also said 22 cases were recovering, three were hospitalized, and 159 have recovered.

A total of 17 persons have died in Coles County after testing positive for COVID-19.

The CCHD continues vigilant contact tracing per Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) protocol and guidance.

“We know COVID19 spread in the community is partially due to asymptomatic individuals, ignoring social distancing, and not wearing face coverings,” the release stated. “Remember if you must go out wear a face covering to protect others and their face covering will help protect you. Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with friction.”

On Friday, data uploaded to the IDPH’s website stated 93 of the cases in Coles County were located at long-term care faculties, along with 16 deaths.