County sees 20th COVID-19 case

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials reported Monday the 19th and 20th case of COVID-19 in Iroquois County.

According a Monday press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD), a woman in her 50s and a man in his 60s have contracted the virus.

The ICPHD also reported that 11 of their previously confirmed cases have recovered from the virus. The release defined recovery as those cases who are fever free without use of fever-reducing medication for at least three days, following a one-week period after they tested positive.

“These recovered cases are then released from isolation by the health department,” the release stated.

The ICPHD previously reported the following 18 COVID-19 cases: