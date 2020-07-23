County requires masks in government buildings

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — County officials said because of an increase in positive COVID-19 cases and exposure numbers, masks will be required in all county government buildings.

In a release, Effingham County Board Chairman James Niemann said the rule goes in effect on Friday at the start of the business day. It will remain in effect until further notice and applies to all Effingham County government buildings that are accessible to the public.

Those who go into these buildings will be required to wear a face mask that covers their nose and mouth. “Employees may voluntarily remove their mask if they are in their offices and can maintain social distancing standards,” said Niemann. “All employees are required to wear masks when in contact with the general public or non-employees while on county property.”