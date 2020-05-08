County reports two new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials reported Friday the 27th and 28th case COVID-19 in Vermilion County.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement two more individuals have tested positive for the virus. They include one resident in their 40s and one in their 60s, he said.

As of Friday, the Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) has received 913 negative test results — out of 941 total tests, that’s just under a three percent rate of positive test results.

Toole added one person with a confirmed case has been hospitalized. The VCHD reported April 28 a man in his 70s with the virus had died.

