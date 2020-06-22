County reports three new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials reported three additional COVID-19 cases Monday in Vermilion County, raising their total count of reported cases to 49.

Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole said in an emailed statement two of the cases were persons in their 80s, and was one in their 50s.

“None appear to be living in long-term care facilities,” he added.

The Vermilion County Health Department has received 4,899 negative test results for people screened for the virus. About 6.5 percent of the county’s population has been tested, along with 10.7 percent of Illinois’ population. Nationwide, 8.2 percent have been screened for COVID-19.

The VCHD reported Tuesday a second resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. The first COVID-related death was reported in April — both were men in their 70s.

Aunt Martha’s in Danville has continued to offer free, drive-through COVID-19 testing during the week.

Aunt Martha’s

(877) 692-8686