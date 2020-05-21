County reports three new COVID-19 cases

by: Brendan Denison

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the coronavirus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Vermilion County health officials reported Thursday their total count of confirmed COVID-19 cases was raised to 37.

“Three additional positive cases overnight,” said Public Health Administrator Doug Toole, “one in their 20s, one in their 40s, one in their 50s.  Puts us at 37 positive cases, and 1,929 negative lab results.”

Photo provided by the Vermilion County Health Departent.

As of Thursday, none of the 37 cases were hospitalized, and 25 of them have been released from isolation. On April 28, the Vermilion County Health Department confirmed a man in his 70s, who tested positive for the virus around Easter, had died.

