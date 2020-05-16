County reports three new COVID-19 cases

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials reported Saturday three new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Macon County, raising their total number of cases to 164.

A press release from the Macon County Health Department stated out of 164 total cases, three were hospitalized, 90 were isolating at home, 54 have been released from isolation, and 17 have died.

“We encourage all community members to implement social distancing and face covering best practices to limit the spread of COVID-19,” the release stated. “People with COVID-19 have reported a wide range of symptoms. If you experience symptoms of COVID-19 with which you are concerned, please call your primary care physician first. Do not show up at a hospital emergency room or doctor’s office unless it is a true emergency.”