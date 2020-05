VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Three more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in Vermilion County, health officials reported Monday.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement all three were individuals in their 20s. He added their county has reached 31 total cases of the virus

Toole said 1,075 COVID-19 tests have received with negative results. One person remains hospitalized in Vermilion County.

