County reports three COVID-19 deaths, 78 new cases

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Sangamon County Public Health Department (SCPHD) reported Monday that a total of 50 people have died with coronavirus.

A press release from SCPHD announced three additional men have died after testing positive for COVID-19. One of them was in his 50s and tested positive on Sept 25.

The second man was in his 60s, and tested positive on Thursday. The third man was in his 90s, and tested positive on Friday.

The department also said 24 new cases were confirmed Saturday, in addition to ten on Sunday, and 44 on Monday.

Six people are hospitalized with the virus in Sangamon County. Five-hundred-sixty-one cases are isolated at home, and 2,037 have recovered.

The total number of positive cases reported in the county is 2,654.