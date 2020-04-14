County reports tenth COVID-19 case

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Iroquois County have reported their tenth confirmed case of COVID-19.

According to a Tuesday press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD), a man in his 60s has contracted the virus.

“Three of the confirmed cases have recovered,” the release added. “These three individuals have been released from isolation.”

The ICPHD previously reported the following nine cases of COVID-19:

A man in his 20s.

A man in his 30s.

Two men and two women in their 40s.

A man in his 50s.

A woman in her 60s.

A man in his 70s.

No further information about the COVID-19 cases were available Tuesday.

“Our Communicable Disease nurses are working tirelessly to complete investigations,” the release stated, “conduct contact tracing and notify anyone determined to be at increased risk of exposure.”

The ICPHD reminded their residents to comply with the governor’s stay-at-home order, and to practice social distancing along with other safety measures to mitigate the spread of the virus.

“Everyone should consider themselves at risk for exposure to the novel coronavirus,” the release stated. “While at home everyone should self-monitor which means to check yourself for fever and remain alert for cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.”

For more information click here.