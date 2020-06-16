County reports second COVID-19 death

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County said Tuesday a second resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Tuesday a man in his 70s died.

“We are standing at 45 positive cases, and 3,864 negative cases,” he added. “At this time, about 5.2 percent of the county’s population has been tested for COVID-19.”

About 6 percent of the population in the United States have been tested for COVID-19.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19, and we wish those who have tested positive for COVID-19 full and speedy recoveries,” the Vermilion County Health Department said in a Facebook update Tuesday.

Seven of their reported cases were still under home isolation on Tuesday, and 36 have been released from isolation. None of their cases were reported as hospitalized.

The VCHD reported its first COVID-related death in April. A man who was also in his 70s had died.