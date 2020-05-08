County reports second COVID-19 death, three new cases

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A second woman in Iroquois County has died after being infected with COVID-19, health officials reported Friday.

According to a press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (IDPHD), a woman in her 90s, who was COVID-19 positive, has passed away.

“We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by this loss,” the release stated. “At this time we are not providing any additional details on this individual. We kindly ask that the public respect the privacy of this family during this difficult time.”

“Every death is a loss that’s mourned by someone,” said Iroquois County Public Health Administrator Dee Ann Schippert at a Thursday press conference.

On Friday, WCIA reported the Merkle-Knipprath Nursing Center in Clifton had 28 residents and five staff members with confirmed COVID-19 cases. Those individuals were tested out of an abundance of caution, a nursing center representative said Friday, and the facility quickly implemented precautions.

WCIA reached out to Merkle-Knipprath management to ask if the most recent COVID-19 related death was one of their residents. Molly Gaus, Senior Director of Marketing and Communications for Ascension Living, which owns that facility, said they couldn’t share details about personal, identifiable information.

“What I can say is that our hearts break whenever we lose a resident, including the two residents we lost to COVID-19,” Gaus said.

The ICPHD also reported two women in their 50s and a man in his 20s have tested positive for the virus.

“Of the 87 individuals with laboratory confirmed cases, 25 have recovered and have been released from isolation, 5 are hospitalized, and 55 remain isolated at home,” the release stated.

According to zip code level COVID-19 statistics published online Friday by the Illinois Department of Public Health, cases in the zip code area 60927 increased by two. That area, which covers the town of Clifton, listed 38 total cases.

The ICPHD previously reported the following 84 COVID-19 cases: