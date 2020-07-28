County reports second COVID-19 death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Douglas County said a person in their 60s has died after testing positive for COVID-19.

A Monday press release from the Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) announced “with great sadness” the second COVID-related death in the county,

The release added the person was hospitalized because of complications that were caused by the virus.

“Despite the best efforts of medical staff, we regrettably announce their passing today and announce Douglas County’s second COVID-19 death,” said the release.

No further information was provide, the DCHD said, as part of their ongoing efforts to respect the privacy and peace of that person’s grieving family.

On Monday, the health department also reported three new cases of the virus in Douglas County. They have recorded a total of 101 positive cases and 3,495 negative cases.