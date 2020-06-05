County reports new COVID-19 case

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the virus that causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. Some political leaders are hailing a potential breakthrough in the fight against COVID-19: simple pin-prick blood tests or nasal swabs that can determine within minutes if someone has, or previously had, the virus. But some scientists have challenged their accuracy. (NIAID-RML via AP)

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County reported Friday a 44th case of COVID-19.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement they received another positive test result on Friday. “Case #44 is a resident in their 70s,” he added.

On Friday, the Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) provided a detailed update on their Facebook page about COVID-19 cases in their county.

“We currently have 6 active cases (4 in home isolation and 2 who are hospitalized),” the post stated. “We have released 37 individuals from isolation and one has died.

“Of the 44 positive cases, two small groups (four cases and two cases) are connected by family, one small group (two cases) is connected by housing, and one small group (five cases) is connected by workplace.”

A total of 2,999 Vermilion County residents have been tested; the VCHD said that included about 4 percent of their population.

“About 6 percent of the population in the United States have been tested for COVID-19 for comparison.”

The VCHD said they wish all who tested positive for the virus make full and speedy recoveries.

They added Aunt Martha’s in Danville is offering free, drive-through COVID-19 testing during the week.

Aunt Martha’s

(877) 692-8686