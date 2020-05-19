County reports new COVID-19 case

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials reported Tuesday a 34th positive test result for COVID-19 was received in Vermilion County.
Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Tuesday a resident in their 50s has tested positive for the virus.
“That brings us to 34 positive cases, 1,751 negative cases, none currently hospitalized, one death,” he added.
The Vermilion County Health Department reported April 28 a man in his 70s died after testing positive for COVID-19.