County reports new COVID-19 case

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. On Tuesday, April 21, 2020, U.S. health regulators OK’d the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new approach that could help expand testing options in most states. The sample will still have to be shipped for processing back to LabCorp, which operates diagnostic labs throughout the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials reported Tuesday a 34th positive test result for COVID-19 was received in Vermilion County.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in an emailed statement Tuesday a resident in their 50s has tested positive for the virus.

“That brings us to 34 positive cases, 1,751 negative cases, none currently hospitalized, one death,” he added.

The Vermilion County Health Department reported April 28 a man in his 70s died after testing positive for COVID-19.