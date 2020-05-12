County reports new COVID-19 case

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Vermilion County resident in their 20s has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials reported Tuesday.

According to Public Health Administrator Doug Toole, Vermilion County reported Tuesday their 32nd case of the virus. They have received negative lab-testing results for 1,082 residents of their county.

The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) said in a Faecbook post Tuesday one resident was hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 32 confirmed cases, 21 were isolating at home, and nine have been released from isolation.

The VCHD announced April 28 a man in his 70s died after testing positive for the virus.

Photo provided by the Vermilion County Health Department

“Please continue to act responsibly,” the post stated. “Practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands and high-touch areas, and wearing masks when out of the house are simple ways to slow the spread of disease.”

