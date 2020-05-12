County reports new COVID-19 case

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Vermilion County resident in their 20s has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials reported Tuesday.
According to Public Health Administrator Doug Toole, Vermilion County reported Tuesday their 32nd case of the virus. They have received negative lab-testing results for 1,082 residents of their county.
The Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) said in a Faecbook post Tuesday one resident was hospitalized with COVID-19. Of the 32 confirmed cases, 21 were isolating at home, and nine have been released from isolation.
The VCHD announced April 28 a man in his 70s died after testing positive for the virus.
“Please continue to act responsibly,” the post stated. “Practicing social distancing, frequently washing hands and high-touch areas, and wearing masks when out of the house are simple ways to slow the spread of disease.”
