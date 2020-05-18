County reports fourth COVID-19 death, two new cases

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — An Iroquois County man in his 60s who had tested positive for COVID-19 has died, health officials reported Monday.

According to a press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD), the man was the fourth resident of their county to die after contracting the virus.

“We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by this loss,” the release stated. “At this time we are not providing any additional details on this individual. We kindly ask that the public respect the privacy of this family during this difficult time.”

The ICPHD also reported Monday two men, one in his 50s and one in his 60s, have tested positive for the virus.

“Of the 119 individuals with laboratory confirmed cases, 59 have recovered and have been released from isolation, six are hospitalized, and 50 remain isolated at home, and four have passed away,” the release added.