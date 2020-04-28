County reports four additional COVID-19 cases

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Iroquois County has reached a total of 24 reported COVID-19 cases, health officials announced Tuesday afternoon.

According to a press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD), four new lab-confirmed cases were confirmed Tuesday. Those four included three men, two in their 30s and one in their 40s, and one woman in her 50s.

Out of the 24 confirmed cases in Iroquois County, 11 have since recovered and been released from isolation.

The ICPHD previously reported the following 20 cases of the virus: