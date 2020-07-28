County reports five new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials in Vermilion County announced Monday they have reached a total of 146 reported COVID-19 cases.

Vermilion County Public Health Administrator Doug Toole said in a press release Monday they have confirmed five new cases of the virus. They include two persons in their 40s, one in their 20s, and two teenagers.

The Vermilion County Health Department has also recorded 11,492 negative cases of the virus.

It said in a Facebook post on Monday they have 27 active cases, one of which is hospitalized. All others were isolated at home. .

“Of the five new positive cases today, none share a household,” it said Monday.

The overall positivity rate reported was 1.25%. The seven-day positivity rate between July 12 – July 18 was 2.6%.

Just over 80% of the cases have been released from isolation. Two deaths, making up 1.36% of all cases, have been reported.

The age-range with the highest number of reported cases was 20 to 29-year-olds, a total count of 42 cases.