County reports five new COVID-19 cases

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Vermilion County Health Department says they have recorded 429 total cases of coronavirus.

Public Health Administrator Doug Toole says they have five new COVID-19 cases to report — they include one person in their 70s, two in their 60s, one in their 40s, and one in their 20s.

“Three of today’s positive cases are family-related to prior positive cases,” he said. “We are also reporting 21,954 negative tests.”

On Saturday, Toole announced that six new COVID-19 were confirmed. Those persons include one in their 70s, one in their 60s, two in their 40s, and two in their 20s.

“Two of our new cases share a household, and one is family-related to a prior positive case,” he said Saturday.

Toole added in an email no cases were released from isolation or the hospital since Friday, adding he expects that number to change on Monday.

As of Sunday, 67 cases were still isolated at home, and four were hospitalized.