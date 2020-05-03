County reports first COVID-19 death, three additional cases

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Health officials for Iroquois County announced Sunday the first COVID-19 related death in their county.

A press release from the Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) said they were saddened to announce a woman in her 60s has died.

“We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by this loss,” the release added.

The ICPHD also reported three additional cases Sunday. They include a man in his 70s, a woman in her 90s, and a woman in her 30s.

Out of 41 reported cases, Iroquois County is holding at 15 confirmed recoveries.

The ICPHD previously reported the following 38 COVID-19 cases.

One male individual under the age of 20.

Two men and three women in their 20s.

Five men and two women in their 30s.

Three men and four women in their 40s.

Two men and five women in their 50s.

Four men and three women in their 60s.

One man and one woman in their 70s.

Two men in his 80s.

The ICPHD asked the public to continue to comply with the stay-at-home order, and practice social distancing along with other safety measures to limit exposure to the virus. It added everyone should consider themselves at risk to exposure to COVID-19, and monitor themselves for symptoms of fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat.