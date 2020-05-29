County reports first COVID-19 case

EDGAR COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Edgar County Public Health Department announced the county’s first COVID-19 case.

Officials said the patient is in home isolation and recovering at this time. Their close contacts are being identified and contacted by the health department.

Residents are asked to continue to stay home as much as possible and self-monitor. This means looking out for fever, cough, shortness of breath or sore throat. You are also asked to cover your cough, wash your hands thoroughly and often as well as maintain safe distances from one another.