County reports fifth COVID-19 death, 134th case

IROQUOIS COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Iroquois County Public Health Department (IDPHD) said Friday they were saddened to announce a man in 70s who was COVID-19-positive has died.

“We extend our prayers and deepest condolences to the family, friends, and community members affected by this loss,” a press released from the IDPHD stated. “At this time we are not providing any additional details on this individual. We kindly ask that the public respect the privacy of this family during this difficult time.”

The release added there were a total of 134 individuals with laboratory-confirmed cases. Of those, 103 have recovered and were released from isolation. Twenty-three were under home isolation.