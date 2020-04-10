County reports eighth COVID-19 case

VERMILION COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Officials with the Vermilion County Health Department (VCHD) confirmed Friday the eighth case of COVID-19 to occur in their county.

Public Health Administrator Douglas Toole said in an emailed statement Friday afternoon that person was a Vermilion County resident in their 30s. He added they were not hospitalized.

“Recently visited by relative (Indiana residents) who is also positive,” Toole said.

This case is the third this week to have been reported by the VCHD. Health officials confirmed Thursday a sixth and seventh case of the virus, including one patient in their 30s who was hospitalized. The other, a person in their 70s, was not reported as hospitalized at the time.

“We are just beginning our interviews with the two newest cases, but have not found any clear connections among the seven who have tested positive,” Toole said Thursday in an emailed statement.

Between March 31 and April 2, the VCHD reported the following five cases of COVID-19.

A resident in their 70s that was not hospitalized.

Two residents in their 30s that were not hospitalized.

Two residents in their 20s. One was hospitalized, the other was not.

The VCHD is asking the public to continue to be vigilant by practicing social distancing, staying home unless necessary to leave, washing hands regularly, and cleaning common surfaces frequently.

For more information, click here.